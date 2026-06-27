Lock Upp season 2 full list of contestants: Harshad Chopra to Sunita Ahuja, meet all 15 inmates battling in prison

Lock Upp is back with a brand-new season, but this time with a major twist. The reality show has moved to Netflix, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties from Kangana Ranaut. The new season premiered on June 27, bringing together a mix of television stars, reality show veterans, influencers and social media personalities, all locked inside the house to compete for the title.

Lock Upp season 2 full list of contestants

Sunita Ahuja and Harshad Chopra join Lock Upp season 2.

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Here's a look at the 15 contestants who have entered the show and turned inmates, battling it out to prove the allegations against them wrong.

Ram Kapoor - He is a popular actor who was once one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television. He rose to fame with hit TV shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and has also appeared in several films and web series.

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{{^usCountry}} Dheeraj Dhoopar- Dheeraj is a popular name in the Indian Television industry. He is best known for playing Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. These shows made him a household name, with many of his fans calling him "Shah Rukh Khan of television." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dheeraj Dhoopar- Dheeraj is a popular name in the Indian Television industry. He is best known for playing Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. These shows made him a household name, with many of his fans calling him "Shah Rukh Khan of television." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shivangi Joshi - Shivangi is another popular face of the television industry. She is best known for playing Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a role that made her a household name. She began her acting career in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and went on to appear in shows such as Beintehaa, Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Before this, Shivagi has participated in Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivangi Joshi - Shivangi is another popular face of the television industry. She is best known for playing Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a role that made her a household name. She began her acting career in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and went on to appear in shows such as Beintehaa, Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Before this, Shivagi has participated in Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. {{/usCountry}}

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Harshad Chopra - Harshad is considered as one of the top actors in Indian television industry. He made his acting debut with Mamta in 2006 and rose to fame with shows such as Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

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Sunita Ahuja - Apart from being Govinda's wife, Sunita has also carved her space in the industry by starting her YouTube vlogs. She often grabs headlines for her candid views and has emerged as a fan favourite for her bold personality.

Yogesh Rawat - Yogesh is a reality show star. He first gained attention when he participated in the reality show Roadies. He recently grabbed headlines for his love triangle on the show, Splitsvilla X6.

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Akanksha Choudhary- Akanksha is a model and reality TV personality who shot to fame with her stint on Splitsvilla X6. Her much-talked-about bond with Yogesh Rawat and the betrayal she faced during the season struck a chord with viewers, earning her a loyal fan following.

Sufi Motiwala - Sufi is a fashion influencer, content creator, and digital personality best known for his candid celebrity style reviews and fashion commentary on social media. He has built a massive following with his unfiltered opinions on red carpet looks, Bollywood fashion, and luxury trends.

Pamela Serena - is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks.

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Varun Yadav aka Laila - Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, is a content creator from Delhi. He has built a strong following through comedy and social media content.

Akanksha Chamola - Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actor best known for her roles in shows such as Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

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Madhuri Grover - Madhuri is an entreprenuer and she was BharatPe's head of operations along with her husband Ashneer Grover, who was the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe. The couple left the company in early 2022.

Shreya Kalra - Shreya Kalra is a content creator, model, and reality TV personality who first gained recognition through her engaging social media content and later expanded her fanbase with appearances on reality shows. She has participated in Roadies, Splitsvilla X5, and Battleground. She has also been the host of the show, Society.

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Shreshta Iyer- Shresta is an internet personality, choreographer and Indian cricketer, Shreyas Iyer's sister. She is best known for her dance reels on Instagram, where she enjoys a fan following of 420K followers.

Riyaz Aly- Riyaz Aly is a popular content creator, actor, and social media personality who rose to fame through his entertaining short-form videos and strong online presence. He quickly became one of the most recognisable young digital stars in India. Riyaz has also appeared in music videos.

Where to watch Lock Upp

The contestants have chosen their inmates with whom they will be surviving this journey of six weeks. The winner of the show will take home ₹1 crore as prize money. The show is available to watch on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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