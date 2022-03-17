Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla says revealing he was asked to sleep with industrialist's wife was just 'fun part of show'

Tehseen Ponnawalla has said that the secret that he revealed on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp holds no relevance and is very old. Tehseen is out of the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp and the show streams online. (Also read: Tehseen tells Kangana 'industrialist asked me to sleep with his wife')

“The secret is age-old and holds no relevance today. It was 20 years back and it was only a reality show gig for me! I sportingly revealed a secret because it was a fun part of the format of the reality show and in the end, it's a game,” Tehseen told Etimes in an interview after coming out of Lock Upp.

He added, "Saisha is a friend and I felt that my secret was very small in front of her story that she wants to tell the world as a transgender, which is why I didn't think twice about revealing any of my secrets and used the opportunity in her benefit. "

Tehseen had agreed to reveal his secret in his attempt to save co-contestant Saisha Shinde. He had revealed that a “top industrialist of India” had offered him to sleep with his wife. “He booked my entire nightclub for the weekend and his condition was that he wanted to watch me sleeping with his wife," Tehseen had told Kangana last weekend.

He had added, "I did it. I absolutely enjoyed it. He was at a distance. He was only watching. My only condition was he will not touch or intervene. It wasn't a threesome. He'd only watch at a distance. He had certain fantasies which his wife and I played out for him. I don't mind even sharing that because there's nothing wrong. He wanted me to treat his wife like my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience. I didn't care about it." He had also revealed that he talked about the incident

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show, which streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, and Saisha are currently contestants on the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail