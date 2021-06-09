Loki episode 1 Twitter reactions: Fans get emotional, ask Marvel to pay for therapy sessions

The first episode for Marvel's latest web series, Loki, was released on Wednesday and fans are all emotional. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, the episode was far less mischievous and a lot more sappy than fans were expecting it to be.

In the episode, Loki is made to watch a series of memories from his past life (future life for him) after he is caught by the TVA after the New York attack. There are moments he shared with his brother Thor and also the death of his mother. Loki, who can rarely be trusted with showing his true emotions, appeared to be getting sadder with each memory, making fans feel bad for him too.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. One wrote, "It sounds silly but we got to see loki live through what we all went through when infinity war came out… the shock and anger the sadness and horror it was all so interesting seeing loki a viewer of his life like us." Another person wrote, "Wanda saw her past, loki saw his whole future, and bucky is healing from the past and trying to rebuild a future . . . o the beauty of the mcu."

Most others simply shared memes on how Marvel should brace itself for paying for their therapy after three back-to-back series about traumatised characters--Wanda Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Loki got a favourable review from Hindustan Times. "Marvel Studios’ third streaming series for Disney+ is a stupendous showcase for star Tom Hiddleston’s leading man charisma, and yet another stylistic leap for the MCU," it read.

Loki died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. However, when the Avengers went back in time in Endgame, they somehow let lose the version of Loki that was captured by them after the attack on New York in Marvels's Avengers. The series picks up from there and also stars Owen Wilson as the second