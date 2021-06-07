Loki first reactions: Critics compare Marvel series to Beetlejuice, Rick and Morty; praise Tom Hiddleston

The embargo on the social media reactions to Tom Hiddleston's upcoming series Loki was lifted on Sunday and critics have been all praise for the series. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series marks Marvel Studios' third streaming show after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Critics took to Twitter and described the tone of the show as 'funny', 'weird' and 'twisted.' A few also drew comparisons with films and shows like Beetlejuice, Terry Gilliam's Brazil, Rick and Morty, and Men In Black. A few others also teased Tom and Owen Wilson's bromance.

Collider's Perri Nemiroff tweeted, "A big ol' YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it's VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I'll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess/reassess his actions."

Ethan Anderton of Slash Film tweeted, "In #Loki, Owen Wilson makes for a wry foil to the God of Mischief as a time cop, chipping away at the layers of the Marvel villain while using him to track down a mysterious time-hopping criminal. But perhaps the best part of #Loki is the hilariously bureaucratic and mundane way that time travel and the preservation of 'The Sacred Timeline' is treated. It’s like MEN IN BLACK meets DOCTOR WHO, but with a 1960s MAD MEN aesthetic instead of a corporate future style."

Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted, "I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite."

... and them on screen together is something we should hope lasts for several seasons.



Marvel's time-travel rules & explanations are still mega questionable and there's a layer of mystery which I hope leads to something bigger and more detailed since the TVA is so weird. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/PHcDLdHzBk — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 6, 2021

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy... pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021

I don’t really know where to start praising #Loki, so I’ll just say it’s IMO the strongest opening for a Disney+ show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/i55dVQKng2 — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) June 6, 2021

WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJ — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) June 6, 2021

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.



Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.



Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

A ton will say they nerfed Loki himself but the first episode does a major psychoanalysis on him and man, it’s emotionally riveting. — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) June 6, 2021

I’ve seen LOKI and I have been entertained! Well worth the wait for our guy to be front and center. Think Marvel by way of Terry Gilliam (a little BRAZIL, a bit of TIME BANDITS). Very much my speed. Congrats @michaelwaldron @iamkateherron — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 6, 2021

Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero. The first episode of six-episode series will stream on June 9. Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the review.

