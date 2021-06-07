Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Loki first reactions: Critics compare Marvel series to Beetlejuice, Rick and Morty; praise Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston as Loki, in the first trailer for the upcoming Marvel series.
Loki first reactions: Critics compare Marvel series to Beetlejuice, Rick and Morty; praise Tom Hiddleston

  • Tom Hiddleston is set to return as the God of Mischief in Loki series. Ahead of the premiere, critics share their verdict.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:16 PM IST

The embargo on the social media reactions to Tom Hiddleston's upcoming series Loki was lifted on Sunday and critics have been all praise for the series. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series marks Marvel Studios' third streaming show after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Critics took to Twitter and described the tone of the show as 'funny', 'weird' and 'twisted.' A few also drew comparisons with films and shows like Beetlejuice, Terry Gilliam's Brazil, Rick and Morty, and Men In Black. A few others also teased Tom and Owen Wilson's bromance.

Collider's Perri Nemiroff tweeted, "A big ol' YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it's VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I'll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess/reassess his actions."

Ethan Anderton of Slash Film tweeted, "In #Loki, Owen Wilson makes for a wry foil to the God of Mischief as a time cop, chipping away at the layers of the Marvel villain while using him to track down a mysterious time-hopping criminal. But perhaps the best part of #Loki is the hilariously bureaucratic and mundane way that time travel and the preservation of 'The Sacred Timeline' is treated. It’s like MEN IN BLACK meets DOCTOR WHO, but with a 1960s MAD MEN aesthetic instead of a corporate future style."

Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted, "I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite."

Check out other reactions below:

Also read: Loki: Is this why TVA's Timekeepers haven't arrested Captain America or other Avengers?

Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero. The first episode of six-episode series will stream on June 9. Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the review.

