IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
web series

Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage

Tripling actor Maanvi Gagroo talks about having a satisfying stint on the web platforms and also what makes her worry about its growing popularity.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:34 PM IST

Known primarily for her work on the web, which includes series such as TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please!, actor Maanvi Gagroo is in a very happy space now. With the OTT platforms gaining all the more prominence in the entertainment industry now, Gagroo is nothing but ecstatic. Having dabbled with the digital medium way back in 2015, the 35-year-old is delighted to witness the new found respect in the eyes of “Bollywood people”. Excerpts from her interview.

During the pandemic, there has been a notable surge in the popularity of the OTT platforms. How do you see it?

Of course it is true that a large part of it was because of the pandemic. People were not stepping out and television is something that they were already bored of. But I feel that this is something that I had kind of predicted because I knew the popularity of the OTT was only going to rise.

A still from web series Four More Shots Please
A still from web series Four More Shots Please

But is there is a worry you have about this whole situation?

My only worry is that the quality of the shows might drop because the same thing happened with TV as well. When satellite television started, there were some great shows that were made and different kinds of shows — comedy, thriller, drama, antakshari shows. There was a whole gamut of shows but suddenly when it became too popular, it just was all about saas bahu and there was absolutely no variety. Even if someone tried to make a different show, people were not ready to do it. It became all about TRPs, so the quality dropped. That’s something I am a bit wary of. There is so much traffic on OTT. Everybody is making a web show, koi 5 minute ka bana raha hai koi ek ghante ka episode bana raha hai. When there is so much clutter, a lot of good stuff goes unnoticed, that should not happen.

Do you also worry that the star system which is so prevalent in Bollywood might also make its way on OTT now?

I hope that the start culture does not come here as well because now we are seeing ‘Bollywood’ also taking interest in OTT. But they will come with their own baggage that main toh star hoon. They will be like , ‘I need this, I need a lead role, I need poster space’. The same thing that plague our films might get transferred here. There is no way to stop it so we will see how it goes.

A still from TVF Tripling
A still from TVF Tripling

With so much of content, do you think there will be a case of too much on OTT, after all how much can the audience consume?

For me my attention span has really gone down. Now when I start watching a series, I give it 15 minutes. If it engages me then great otherwise I give it up. I feel like there is so much to watch. I don’t want to waste my time watching something that does not engage me. People say don’t give a series up, it will pick up post a certain episode and I am like why should I? I think the makers will have to take cognizance of this. People’s attention span is also going down.

What do you think is the way forward for the OTT platforms?

I think now more money will be pumped in the marketing also, to stand out in the clutter. I just know of 4 – 5 platforms. I am sure there are good shows as well on others but they must be getting missed. For someone whose target audience is me, in order to reach me they will have to market it in a way that it reaches me. It is a whole new industry that is waiting to burst. No, I guess it already has burst, now it will only get bigger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
web series

Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Tripling actor Maanvi Gagroo talks about having a satisfying stint on the web platforms and also what makes her worry about its growing popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
web series

Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The Aarya actor will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song by performing the play live in theatre after a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
web series

The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
web series

Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
web series

Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:46 PM IST
With shows such as Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors , Nail Polish, Illegal, Your Honour and The Verdict – State vs Nanavati doing well on the web, industry insiders talk about what makes courtroom dramas a hit with the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
web series

Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Actor Plabita Borthakur agrees that with the boom on OTT, there is no longer demarcations as such that big screen or small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
web series

Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Lucknow-lad Arpit Singh is taking small steps to establish himself in the world of acting. Having done theatre, ad films, a movie and now a web-series he yearns to establish himself as an actor than a hero!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, shared a clip from the show as his reaction to the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
web series

Shamita Shetty: The industry can be a fake world. You can lose yourself here if you are not careful

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The actor is happy people loved her performance in Black Widows and feels she has grown as a person and grateful for her career graph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
web series

Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Aaditi Pohankar of Aashram fame feels it’s an actor who is ruling the entertainment space including Bollywood. “Actors who know their craft are shining today. The audience is intelligent and hungry for content”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
web series

Venkat Prabhu says web series Live Telecast was supposed to be his debut film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The web series, Live Telecast, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12. It’s about a group of people, trapped in a haunted house. It stars Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
web series

Rasika Dugal: I don’t judge the characters I play

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The actor says she wants to do a project for the work and the experience it gives her as an actor, rather than where it takes her career or what people think of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)(HT_PRINT)
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)(HT_PRINT)
web series

Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
web series

The OTT pull: Actors ‘comeback’ on digital

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The emerging trend indicates a pattern of many actors taking the OTT route for a comeback and it’s proving a win-win!
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP