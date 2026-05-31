Mackenzie Shirilla's BF's text offers glimpse into strained relationship before crash, ‘I love you but I don't think…'

Mackenzie Shirilla’s late boyfriend sent her a chilling text just weeks before the car crash into a brick wall at nearly 100 mph, killing both him and their friend. Dominic Russo wrote, just four weeks before the July 2022 crash, that he still loved her but believed they should break up because life was short and their fights were constant. A dispute over filing deadlines and a leap-year calculation has now become central to Mackenzie Shirilla's efforts to overturn her conviction. (Mackenzie Shirilla Facebook)

The new texts are being revisited as The Crash streams on Netflix.

Texts before the crash In a text message obtained by TMZ, Russo sent Shirilla a message on July 2, 2022, that said, “Kenzie u know i love u but i dont think we should be together at this point there isnt very much time on earth.” He added in the same message, “i dont want u to think im abandoning u i wish it could work but i dont think its going to at this point especially with the threats we should just breakup so we can both fimd happiness somewhere else.”

The text was sent on July 2, 2022, about four weeks before the fatal crash that killed him and his friend, Davion Flanagan. The dynamics of the message appear as if Russo trying to end the relationship gently, while still acknowledging the violence and fear in their dynamic.

Shirilla’s threats and accusations in the texts The same set of messages were also cited in court filings. The proceedings showed Shirilla accusing Russo of trying to kill her just before the crash. She had written, “Do you think I would have my car started with you in it knowing that you just tried to kill me?”

Read More | Mackenzie Shirilla's father placed on administrative leave amid Netflix's series The Crash and ‘POTS’ claims

In another exchange, Shirilla sent graphic threats and self‑harm warnings. She wrote, “I’m gonna kill someone,” and “I j want to bang my head on the wall till I’m dead." according to the same reports. She also wrote,“I f**king hate myself… Now I’m at your f**king house breaking down on your floor.”

A family friend testified that he had heard Shirilla say a few weeks before the crash, “I’m going to wreck this car right now.” Prosecutors argued that these messages showed a toxic, volatile relationship, supporting that argument that the crash was deliberate.

Shirilla, now 21, is serving 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.