Madhuri Dixit, 58, refused stunt double for action in Mrs Deshpande, did Krav Maga herself: 'Must look real' | Interview

To call Madhuri Dixit one of Indian cinema’s most loved actors won’t be an exaggeration. In a four-decade-long career, the actor has done a wide range of roles, and has been a favourite of the masses. So, it was a casting coup of sorts when Nagesh Kukunoor convinced her to play a serial killer in his show, Mrs Deshpande. Ahead of the show’s release, the superstar spoke to Hindustan Times about playing a dark role in her 50s, the changing avenues for female stars, and the show itself. Madhuri Dixit plays a serial killer in Mrs Deshpande.

Madhuri Dixit on Mrs Deshpande

Female actors have played dark and negative roles, including killers, in films and shows before. But seldom have mainstream commercial stars played ruthless, unredeemable killers. Madhuri chalks this change to a more accepting audience and braver filmmakers. “Times have changed, and the audience has changed. During the lockdown, people were watching a lot of series and movies from different parts of the world. They began to understand what layers are and how characters work. They have started liking those things. The audience has matured to a considerable extent due to their exposure,” she says.

“Having said that, if you look at my career, I started with Abodh. I did some films where I played a supporting role, and yet, I managed to be where I am. So, I think rules are made to be broken. Somewhere, we needed to do that. It is path-breaking that women are getting these kinds of roles, and we have directors like Nagesh who think like that. And we need more directors who think like that,” the actor adds.

‘A lot of times, artists don’t want to change'

Madhuri was arguably the most successful female star in India through the 90s. But even during her heyday, she experimented with parallel cinema, doing films like Mrityudand and Lajja. Talking of Prakash Jha’s Mrityudand, she recalls, “He knew I was a commercial film actress, and this was an art film. He still approached me and said, ‘I only see you in this role’. I think I have been fortunate I got to work with a lot of different kinds of genres.”

The actor, however, puts the onus of experimentation on the stars themselves. “A lot of times, because of these myths that exist, the artist doesn’t want to do that kind of film. They don’t want to change and are happy doing what they are,” she says.

Why Madhuri refused a stunt double

Mrs Deshpande gave her not just the opportunity to explore a dark character, but also perform some action sequences. Her character does Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art form, in the show. And Madhuri performed her own stunts, even going up against a man twice her size. Director Nagesh Kukunoor tells us that they had a stunt double on set, but Madhuri, 58, refused to use her. “It should look real; it should look believable that a woman who is so petite and looks like a normal housewife can do something like that. It has to look authentic. There’s also an element of surprise in that,” she says.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs Deshpande also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar in key roles. The show releases on JioHotstar on 19 December.