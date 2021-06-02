Marvel fan theory suggests Loki didn't die in Avengers Infinity War because he realised he's 'worthy of living'

Ahead of Loki's premiere, Marvel fans are trying to decode the plot and other twists about the Disney+ series. Loki is the third series from Marvel Studios, after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A fan theory speculates that the Loki who died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War wasn't the real God of Mischief. A Reddit user with the handle AssortedShortbread has speculated that the real Loki swapped places before Thanos attacked him and his brother Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

"So, I have no evidence or reason to believe this, but, as many have pointed out Marvel killed off Loki after years of character development and are making a show with the Loki from 2012. I have a theory that the show will end with 2012 Loki realising that our Loki ultimately led a better life due to his relationship with Thor and the events of Ragnarok and decides that he is more worthy of living and so swaps places before Thanos attacks," the theory suggests.

"I don't know if this conflicts with anything, but it would leave room for our Loki to return in Love and Thunder as the character we know instead of who would basically be to Thor a different character," the fan added. However, another fan disagreed with the theory.

A user with the handle divinepandora said, "But the thing is that Loki from the series can still fix his own relationship with Thor and even has the opportunity to save his mother. So I don't really understand why 2012 Loki would feel like 2018 Loki is somehow a better person, since he can still become that person himself." Another fan, with the handle Financial_Accident71, added, "Yeah! past Gamora kinda came around in Endgame, but past Nebula kinda went the other way with it. So they did establish this concept well!"

Following the release of Avengers: Infinity War, fans refused to believe that Loki had died. Theories about Loki faking his death had made the rounds online.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Tom Hiddleston had revealed he learned about Loki's death scene while filming Thor: Ragnarok, in 2016. "I had known about for two years. It was the very first scene the Russos, Joe and Anthony, had [come up with]. They told me about it in person when I went in to meet Kevin and he was walking me through the loose sketch of the story for Ragnarok. This was May of 2016. So I knew, before I started Ragnarok, the endgame, no pun intended," he said.

Loki starts streaming on June 9. Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the review.