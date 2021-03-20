IND USA
Wyatt Russell as the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Wyatt Russell as the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
web series

Marvel fans reject The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's new Captain America, 'Not My Cap' memes flood Twitter

  • Marvel Studios premiered The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Friday. The Disney+ show sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Avengers: Endgame roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST

With the debut of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Friday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to its roots. Though the Disney+ show's first episode focused on the whereabouts of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it was the scene featuring a new Captain America that has left fans in dismay.

In the first half of the premiere episode, Sam returned Captain America's iconic vibranium shield to the government because he felt he hadn't earned it. However, by the end of the episode, the government revealed its own Captain America (played by Wyatt Russell).

The turn of events led to several reactions on social media. Fans chanted "Not My Captain," to express their shock and added that Sam deserved better. Although the makers haven't revealed the true identity of the man under Cap's uniform, his jawline reminded fans of the character Carl Fredricksen from Disney Pixar's 2009 movie Up.

Also Read: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers Endgame

While fans have reacted, the Hindustan Times review read: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears to be a return to a more familiar style of storytelling, especially when you’re still trying to rinse some of the more unsavoury elements of WandaVision out of your mouth. Tonally, it’s more in line with the conspiracy thriller vibe of Captain America: The Winter Soldier; it dusts off some of the same themes — nationalism, political oversight, and the burden of legacy. We watch Sam struggle with the weight of carrying Captain America’s shield; we watch Bucky, in many ways the scratchy flip-side to the shiny Steve Rogers, as he tries to extricate himself from his past."

