Werewolf by Night first reactions: Marvel's black-and-white horror special hailed as ‘easily MCU’s best’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting darker with the arrival of werewolves. Marvel Studios’ first out-and-out horror offering Werewolf by Night is set to release on October 7. The TV special is a black-and-white, noir, horror presentation, the first of a series of Marvel Studios Special Presentations in the MCU. The first reactions to the special are out and they are all overwhelmingly positive. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: Sam Raimi perfectly blends horror, adventure

Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The TV show follows a secret group of monster hunters. Marvel Studios and the makers of the show have said that more monsters would be introduced to the MCU after this one. The show stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, along with Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The Marvel Disney+ shows have been a bit all over the map quality wise, but #WerewolfByNight is easily the best thing they?ve done. Yes even better than #MoonKnight (which you all know I loved) pic.twitter.com/JYhwimtJgm — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 26, 2022

The show was screened to select media persons and critics in the West and they have revealed their first impressions of the show on social media, with most applauding it for the unique tone and calling one of the Marvel’s best shows ever. Comic Book’s James Viscardi tweeted, “The Marvel Disney+ shows have been a bit all over the map quality wise, but #WerewolfByNight is easily the best thing they’ve done. Yes even better than #MoonKnight (which you all know I loved).” Eric Goldman of GetFandom praised the noir approach and monochrome tone of the show. “I love #WerewolfByNight! The throwback black and white classic horror approach works perfectly for the story and feels so unique within the MCU. It’s an exciting example of how they can push boundaries,” he wrote.

Got the opportunity to catch #WerewolfByNight a bit early and this honestly may be my favorite Phase Four MCU project yet. It's brutal, it's chilling, it's effectively tongue-in-cheek, it's Marvel's first real dive into horror and is done so well. pic.twitter.com/iMkGM1n0Dw — Grant Hermanns (@grantheftautho) September 26, 2022

Perri Nemirrof, who writes for Collider, praised the show’s ode to classic Hollywood horror films. “A delightful ode to the classic monster movies with MCU-level stuntwork, production design & effects,” she tweeted. Screen Rant’s editor Grant Hermanns called it his favourite MCU Phase four project so far. “It's brutal, it's chilling, it's effectively tongue-in-cheek, it's Marvel's first real dive into horror and is done so well,” he added.

Marvel?s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is the 70s horror comics through a 1930s lens. Super fun. And goes way harder than Marvel ever has. Plus it includes an amazing Cult comic character you are not gonna see coming and I can?t believe I saw on the big screen. A true spooky October treat. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 26, 2022

Some writers also hinted at a cameo from an iconic Marvel character on the show, but did not reveal much. Marvel Comics writer C Robert Cargill wrote, “Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is the 70s horror comics through a 1930s lens. Super fun. And goes way harder than Marvel ever has. Plus it includes an amazing Cult comic character you are not gonna see coming.” Werewolf by Night is part of MCU’s Phase 4 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India from October 7.

