Mayasabha Season 2: Deva Katta to showcase Sai Kumar in never-before-seen dominant role

Mayasabha is Sony LIV's new Telugu series that has already clocked solid views since its August 7 debut on the platform. Directed by Deva Katta, Mayasabha is based on the Andhra political legends Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. The nine-episode series is now trending in the top ten list on Sony Liv and continues to receive appreciation. It is also available on OTTplay Premium. Sai Kumar as NT Rama Rao in Mayasabha

Though the main leads, Chaitanya Rao and Aadhi Pinisetty, gave solid performances, veteran actor Sai Kumar’s casting is the icing on the cake. All those who have streamed Mayasabha, have loved the legendary actor’s performance. Many wondered why Deva Katta chose Sai Kumar to play NTR in the series, but after seeing his screen presence, hearing his voice, and the way he has showcased the late legend magnificently, everyone has been full of praise for the actor.

Sai Kumar’s character to dominate Mayasabha 2

The stage is set for the second season, and a source close to the director has revealed that Sai Kumar will have a dominant role, with his performance set to be one of the major highlights. NTR’s presence in the lives of Chandrababu Naidu and Rajasekhar Reddy created many historical moments in the late 90s, and these will be showcased in Season 2 through Sai Kumar's dominant character.

The source adds that the ugly issues between Chandrababu and NTR will be portrayed dramatically in season 2, so all eyes will be on Sai Kumar. Despite the political subject at hand, director Deva Katta has deftly managed to avoid any major controversy as the storytelling has been balanced and engaging. without taking sides.

Meanwhile, if you love rustic political dramas, you can also check out Paruvu, Bahishkarana, Vikkatakavi, and Gaalivaana on OTTplay Premium. The second season of Mayasabha is expected to stream in January 2026.