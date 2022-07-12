Money Heist's Professor aka Alvaro Morte speaks about show's Korean adaptation, has a compliment for Indian content

Actor Alvaro Morte, best known for essaying the role of The Professor in the superhit Spanish show Money Heist, has spoken about the Korean adaptation of the Netflix series. The Korean version, which released recently, has been titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. In a new interview, Alvaro has also complimented the content made in India. (Also Read | Money Heist: Korea's Tokyo is an ARMY, grooves to BTS' DNA in Episode 1)

Money Heist: Korea series is set in a fictional Joint Economic Area, in a futuristic world where the Korean Peninsula faces reunification. When the promise of a united Korea fails, a master strategist called The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) assembles a team, each nicknamed after cities, to pull off the biggest heist at the Mint Bureau.

In an interview with India Today, Alvaro said, “I haven't watched it [the show] yet. You know, I just saw the trailer. I think it's very good. I mean, Korean people, they know how to do it. The Indian people know how to do fiction and action. And I'm pretty sure it's going to be very good. I hope they are doing great. I don't know the cast; I don't know them."

"Hopefully, one day we can meet them and discuss, ‘Hey, how did you approach? The professor, how do you build it out? You know why I did it this way. I would like to know how you have done it?’ I'm an actor. I love the professional character. And I love Money Heist, but being an actor, of course, part of my work is to change characters to perform different things,” he added.

Money Heist: Korea, directed by Kim Hong-sun, also features Park Hae-Soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Hyun-woo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon among others. The series has been written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun. The original Spanish show began streaming in 2017 and spanned 41 episodes over five parts.

