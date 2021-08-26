Money Heist's Tokyo, Ursula Corbero, 'couldn’t stop crying' while filming finale

In less than 10 days, Money Heist will release its first part of the two-part finale season. While fans are eager to learn how the show will end, Ursula Corbero recently opened up about her final few weeks on the show.

The actor plays the role of Tokyo in the Netflix show. She has been a part of the hit series since the beginning and narrates the incidents that unfold in each episode.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar earlier this month, Ursula had said that she was extremely emotional during the last few days of the filming. "I remember I couldn’t stop crying while filming every scene. There was a pain in my stomach. Because a lot of crazy things happened to me with this show. My life changed, and I feel grateful and proud. … I will miss Tokyo so much, but at the same time, I think she’ll be a part of me forever," she said.

Ursula confessed she was surprised when she was offered the role of Tokyo in Money Heist, formally known as La Casa de Papel. “I also love comedy. When they gave me the role of Tokyo, it was a big surprise to me, because I thought, Oh, they’ll never trust me to do these kinds of characters. And now, it’s just the opposite. … I miss comedy … and then you’re not suffering and crying. I love Tokyo, but she’s intense," she said.

The actor wrapped her share of filming for the show in May. At the time, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures with cast members and wrote, "The end has come. What a journey. I’m gonna miss my fellas so hard. Thanks for all your love and support, I hope we made the final season you all deserve Jarana forever."





Also read: Money Heist 5: Arturo will not die in La Casa de Papel? Fan theory says he'll escape from bank

While Money Heist is set to end this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ursula revealed she is open to doing a Bollywood film. "If I have the time, I would even play a character in Hindi. I’ll be more than glad if I have a professional person (to teach me), and I have the time to prepare and really learn how I have say things. I don’t want to limit myself," she said.