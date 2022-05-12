Munawar Faruqui opens up about his girlfriend Nazila: ‘We have been dating for a few months’

Munawar Faruqui, who won the recently wrapped up reality show Lock Upp, has opened up on why he refrained from revealing the identity of his girlfriend when he was on the show. Munawar ended up winning the show, which starred Kangana Ranaut as the host. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend's birthday with roses, romance)

On the show, Munawar formed a close bond with co-contestant Anjali Arora and they even had some romantic moments while on the show. Anjali was even seen mouthing 'I Love You' to him as they lay in their blankets one night. After host Kangana reminded Munawar about his girlfriend outside the show, he stated that it was pure friendship with Anjali. However, he never revealed the name and identity of his girlfriend, Nazila, on the show. It was only after he won the show, that he posted pictures with her on Instagram.

Talking about it, Munawar told Etimes, "I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture. "

Last weekend, Munawar lifted the winner's trophy beating co-contestant Payal Rohatgi in the final race on the first season of Lock Upp. He received more than 18 lakh votes and won ₹20 lakh, a car and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setting. Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were all participants on the show.

Soon after stepping out of the show, Munawar shared several pictures with his girlfriend, Nazila as they celebrated her birthday together.

