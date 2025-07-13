Munawar Faruqui's son Mikael hospitalised, his 2nd wife Mehzabeen shares pic as he holds ‘my baby boy’

Actor and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's seven-year-old son Mikael has been hospitalised with a viral infection. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Munawar's second wife-makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, shared a photo with Mikael. Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen take care of Mikael.

Munawar Faruqui's wife shares pic of his son from hospital

In the picture collage, Mikael is seen lying on a hospital bed as Mehzabeen held his hand. In another photo, she held her in her arms as he slept.

She wrote, "Get well soon my baby boy (blue heart and sad face emojis)." She also said, "To all parents, with the viral infections going around, let's be extra cautious. Keep an eye on your kids' hygiene and take care!"

About Munawar's personal life

Munawar, who has maintained privacy regarding his personal life, married Mehzabeen last year. He was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he had Mikael. His marriage to Jasmine ended in divorce, and he has sole custody of his son.

What Munawar said about his son recently

Recently, Munawar spoke about his wedding story on an episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said that he decided to get married to Mehzabeen because of his son. In the episode, Farah said she hasn't met anyone as secretive as Munawar, given that he got married so suddenly. Munawar responded, “The thing is the person with whom I got married, the date got fixed just a month before it. I did not know her when I went to Bigg Boss. People tend to think so much about my life, and I can't feed into that gossip.”

“When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don’t want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me. At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that,” he had added.