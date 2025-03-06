Netflix cancels Noah Centineo-starrer The Recruit month after release of season two

The spy drama series The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo in the lead, has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. The news was shared by Noah's co-star, Colton Dunn, on social media. (Also Read | The Recruit Season 2 Review: Noah Centineo’s spy thriller levels up with action and depth) Noah Centineo in a still from The Recruit season two.

"The Recruit has been cancelled y'all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG, but I just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for your TV story!!” he posted.

The cancellation comes more than a month after the show's second season premiere on the OTT platform, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The spy series, which started in December 2022, featured Noah as Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in international conflicts with dangerous parties after an asset tries to expose her relationship with the agency.

In season two, which debuted on January 30, Owen was immediately thrust back into all the action, but this time in Seoul, South Korea.

The Recruit was created by Alexi Hawley. It also starred Aarti Mann, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Fivel Stewart, Angel Parker, Kaylah Zander and Teo Yoo.