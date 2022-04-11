Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 trailer: Karan Wahi, Sarah Jane Dias add drama to Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh's messy story

The trailer of the second season of the ZEE5 original series Never Kiss Your Best Friend is finally out after a long wait. The trailer showed things getting even more complicated for former best friends Sumer Singh and Tanie Brar, played by Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh, as two new characters enter the scene. Karan Wahi will be playing Karan Saxena, a successful actor, while Sarah Jane Dias will play Lavanya, heir to the production house where Anya works. Also Read| Karan Wahi nervous about shooting in London amid pandemic

Season 1 of the series revolved around Sumer and Tanie's friendship and their conflicting romantic feelings for each other. The second season will show them playing the bitter exes as they are forced to reunite for professional reasons after a long separation of two years. They both struggle to work together at the same production house, of which Lavanya is the head. As soon as they manage to reignite their friendship, more drama enters the scene as Tanie's new boyfriend, Karan Saxena, starts getting suspicious of their equation.

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend's second season will also star Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia, and Deepti Bhatnagar in supporting roles. It will be released on the streaming platform on April 29.

The first season premiered in January 2020 and was an instant hit. Fans of the show, who have been waiting for the second season for more than two years, said that they can't wait for it to be released. One wrote, "It's taken some patience waiting for season 2 but now it's finally here," while another commented, "So excited for s2. Love nakuul. Can't wait to see Sumer and Tanie again."

The cast also expressed excitement about the upcoming season at the trailer launch event on Monday. Nakuul said, "At a time when most shows on OTT are thrillers and drama, a slice of life show about friendship and love is what I look forward to personally as well. This is easily the most relatable and fun series I have worked on and reuniting with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sarah, Sapna, and Niki Walia was an absolute delight.”

Anya Singh also noted that she never expected the kind of response that the first season of the show received, and is excited for the fans to see the second season after such a long gap. She said, "We hope that we put a smile on your faces once again.” Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias said they are happy to become a part of the show, and added that they are confident that it will be loved by the audience.

