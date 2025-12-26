Noah Schnapp shares emotional note on Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 release: ‘Real power is friendship’

With Stranger Things entering its final stretch on Netflix, actor Noah Schnapp has shared an emotional message reflecting on the series’ journey and its connection with fans worldwide. As Season 5 Volume 2 rolled out on the streaming platform, the actor addressed viewers ahead of the show’s highly anticipated conclusion. Noah Schnapp expressed gratitude for the fans and the connections the series fostered.

Noah Schnapp pens a long emotional note on Stranger Things

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Schnapp reflected on the show’s journey and its impact on viewers. “So excited to share this chapter with all of you. As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments, finding comfort in your favourite characters, debriefing with friends, and reliving scenes together online afterwards. These matter more than we sometimes realise,” he wrote.

Expressing gratitude to the fandom, Schnapp added, “I’m truly so grateful for the family we’ve built here. I love you all like my own close friends and family. Watching you form real friendships, meeting you unexpectedly in public or online, and feeling your excitement has been one of my greatest joys.” He also acknowledged the emotional significance of the series for many viewers, saying, “Knowing how much this show has meant to so many people who needed connection, belonging, and a place to feel accepted means everything.”

Reinforcing the show’s central theme, Schnapp continued, “You will always have a place with me, and in this show, no matter who you are. We love you exactly as you are. If there’s one thing to remember from our show, it's that connection is what keeps us alive. And the only way to truly connect is to let people see the real you, and realise you can be loved even more when you do.”

He concluded his note with a message about what he believes is the show’s true strength: “Real power isn’t telekinesis or cool hand movements (though those can be pretty badass). It’s about friendship, loyalty, and accepting yourself and others exactly as you are. Volume 2: Now Streaming.”

About Stranger Things Season 5 finale

Season 5 has already set a new benchmark for English-language series on Netflix, recording 59.6 million views within its first five days of streaming. The streaming platform released the first four episodes on 26 November, followed by three additional episodes on Christmas Day. The series finale is scheduled to premiere on New Year’s Eve, a staggered release strategy expected to keep the show in Netflix’s Top 10 for several weeks, according to Variety.com

Following the launch of Season 5, all four previous seasons of Stranger Things re-entered Netflix’s Top 10 chart simultaneously. Between November 24 and 30, five different seasons ranked in the Top 10, a first for the platform. During that period, Season 1 ranked third, Season 4 fifth, Season 2 sixth, and Season 3 eighth.

The final episodes feature most of the principal cast, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp. Supporting cast members Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, and Jamie Campbell Bower also return for the concluding chapters.