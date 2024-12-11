Not Citadel Hunny Bunny or Mirzapur, this is only Indian series among Google's top-searched shows of 2024 in the world

Several Indian series like Call Me Bae, Mirzapur 3, Panchayat and Citadel Hunny Bunny among others won the hearts of the audience. However, none of them could make a place in Google Trends' top-searched movies and shows of 2024 globally list. The only Indian series on the list is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi-The Diamond Bazaar. Citadel Hunny Bunny and Mirzapur 3 won the hearts of the audience.

Heeramandi most searched

Google Trends has unveiled the top-searched movies and shows of 2024 globally. While many international shows made its place in the top positions, the only India series that has made its name in this global list is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The show has secured 4th position globally in Google Trends top-searched movies and shows of 2024. Trending on number one position was Baby Reindeer followed by Fallout and House of The Dragon. The fifth position is secured by Shōgun.

Heeramandi in Google Trends' top-searched films and shows of 2024 global list.

About Heeramandi

Apart from this, Heeramandi also topped IMDb's Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series marks his OTT debut. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, the series delves into the lives of courtesans, weaving a narrative rich with emotion and drama. The series boasts of an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, and Jayati Bhatia, each delivering compelling performances in pivotal roles.

Heeramandi opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

Heeramandi opened to mixed response from the audience. Some internet users had claimed historical inaccuracies in the period drama, from how the Lahore locality from the pre-Independence era is depicted to how a couple of elements on the screen get the timeline wrong. Not only this, Sharmin Segal's performance in the show also invited criticism.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali work front

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now set to direct Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt together in his upcoming movie, Love & War. The announcement of the film created a huge buzz among the audience who are excited to see the trio working together for the first time.