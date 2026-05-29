Off Campus Season 2: All filming location details as Dean and Allie's love story take center stage

The slow-burn, college hockey romance Off Campus has wrapped up its first season, leaving the fans craving for more. Prime Video's hit romance series, based on Elle Kennedy's popular book series, is now heading into its second season and here is everything we know so far about where it is being filmed and what the next love story looks like.

Where is Off Campus season 2 filming?

Off Campus Season 2 is set to begin filming in June 2026, with Dean and Allie taking center stage,(Instagram/ @offcampusonprime)

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Filming for Season 2 is expected to run from June 1 through September 18, 2026, according to Forbes as cited by Hollywood Life. If production stays on schedule, fans can likely expect the new season to arrive sometime in April or May 2027.

As for where exactly the cameras will be rolling, no official locations have been confirmed yet. However, since Season 1 was filmed in Vancouver, it is possible the show could return to the same city. The story is set in the Boston area but some popular locations from Canada might pop up in Season 2 as well.

The University of British Columbia in Vancouver was shown as the Briar University campus and this is likely to remain the same in Season 2 for continuity. The school's Sigma Phi Delta served as Briar U hockey players’ fraternity room on Off Campus, and if scenes from Season 2 are set there, then this location might come into play again as well.

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{{^usCountry}} Given that Dean is supposed to be front and center in the upcoming season, we could see a lot more of the character's swanky New York City apartment. In reality, scenes for this were shot at the Douglas, Autograph Collection Hotel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given that Dean is supposed to be front and center in the upcoming season, we could see a lot more of the character's swanky New York City apartment. In reality, scenes for this were shot at the Douglas, Autograph Collection Hotel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Video has previously asked fans of its other young adult romanceseries, The Summer I Turned Pretty, to be mindful about sharing set locations. “We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” the show's official account posted on X in early May 2026. It is likely the same approach will be taken for Off Campus Season 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Video has previously asked fans of its other young adult romanceseries, The Summer I Turned Pretty, to be mindful about sharing set locations. “We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” the show's official account posted on X in early May 2026. It is likely the same approach will be taken for Off Campus Season 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart Dean and Allie’s love story takes center stage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart Dean and Allie’s love story takes center stage {{/usCountry}}

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While Season 1 followed the romance between Hannah Wells and hockey captain Garrett Graham, Season 2 is shifting focus to a new couple – Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes, played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla respectively.

Amazon Prime Video made it official on social media, saying: “From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2.”

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Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed the news in the statement, saying: “We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of season 2 after kickstarting their romance in season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry, they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to,” per Entertainment Weekly.

Levy also explained the show's structure, saying: “We will always have a happily ever after of some kind, and then we'll also have another love story that's left hanging. I want audiences to know what they're tuning in for the following season. I want them to know who they're showing up for and why, and what story needs to get resolved.”

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She also teased that all eight scripts for Season 2 are already written and hinted at big things ahead. “We have a very exciting plan for the season. I don't want to say anything yet but I think book fans will be very excited,” Levy told Variety.

Also Read: How Tom Holland helped make Spider-Man: Brand New Day; actor reveals major twist about Peter Parker's next chapter

Who is returning for Season 2?

Alongside Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla, who lead the season as Dean and Allie, familiar faces Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli are returning as Hannah and Garrett, per Hollywood Life. Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone and likely Khobe Clarke are also expected back at Briar University.

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New additions to the cast include India Fowler, who plays Grace Ivers, Antonio Ciprian, and Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, per Hollywood Life.

However, Season 1 star Josh Heuston will not be returning for Season 2, though the door has not been completely closed on his character Justin Kohl coming back.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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