Off Campus Season 2: Release date, cast, plot and more

Off Campus, the college romance drama on Prime Video, was a great hit and success, and the series is officially returning for a second season. Amazon already renewed the series ahead of its Season 1 premiere.

Off Campus is returning for Season 2 as Prime Video continues expanding the Briar University romance series.(AP)

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The series, which was based on Elle Kennedy’s hockey romance series, has quickly become one of Prime Video’s most talked-about young-adult dramas following its premiere in May 2026.

Is Off Campus season 2 officially confirmed?

Amazon Prime Video officially renewed Off Campus for Season 2 on February 12, 2026, a few months before the release of Season 1.

The Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, Peter Friedlander said the streaming platform believed the series had “the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season.”

When could Off Campus season 2 release?

Prime Video has not officially announced a release date for Season 2 yet. However, multiple entertainment site reports suggest the next season could arrive sometime in 2027 if production follows a timeline similar to Season 1.

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{{^usCountry}} Filming updates are expected later this year as the cast and creators prepare for the next chapter at Briar University. Which cast members are returning? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filming updates are expected later this year as the cast and creators prepare for the next chapter at Briar University. Which cast members are returning? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several major cast members are expected to return for Season 2, including: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several major cast members are expected to return for Season 2, including: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ella Bright as Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis, Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, and Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ella Bright as Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis, Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, and Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} New additions for Season 2 reportedly include India Fowler as Grace Ivers and Phillipa Soo as Scarlett. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New additions for Season 2 reportedly include India Fowler as Grace Ivers and Phillipa Soo as Scarlett. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, reports suggest Josh Heuston may not return because of scheduling conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, reports suggest Josh Heuston may not return because of scheduling conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

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Although Prime Video has not officially revealed the full storyline, reports suggest that Season 2 will likely adapt The Mistake, the second novel in Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus series.

The story is likely to focus on John Logan and Grace Ivers while continuing existing storylines involving Hannah, Garrett, Dean and Allie. Variety reported that Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis will be the central characters in the upcoming season.

Mika Abdalla recently said that the next season will change things for Allie and Dean’s complicated relationship after the dramatic ending of Season 1. "I think more than anything, it's almost just a way to reset the clock a little bit," Abdalla said.

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The Prime Video adaptation gained strong fan support because of its mix of romance, college drama and hockey culture. Critics and viewers also appreciated the chemistry between the cast members and the show’s emotionally driven storytelling. Season 1 of Off Campus is currently streaming on Prime Video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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