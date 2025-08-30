Original Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall defends HBO reboot series: ‘People jump to conclusions, get hurt very quickly’

A lot is being said about HBO’s Harry Potter reboot series, which is currently being filmed in London, with fans of the Wizarding World looking at every update through a critical lens. However, actor Timothy Spall, best remembered as Peter Pettigrew from the fantasy world, has come forward to offer his support to the upcoming project, saying it will come with a fresh spin on the story. Timothy Spall is known for playing Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter film series.

In an India exclusive interview, Timothy, who was most recently seen in crime mystery television series Death Valley, spoke about HBO's upcoming reboot.

On the negativity around Harry Potter reboot

During the conversation, the 68-year-old acknowledged the negativity and extra scrutiny over the reboot series. The Harry Potter reboot is based on J.K. Rowling’s books of the same name.

“We live in the age of negativity. People jump to conclusions very quickly, and they get hurt very quickly. Because, you can say things in spur of the moment and press a button now. However, I cannot imagine it being anything other than a huge success because the franchise has been such a phenomenon,” Timothy tells us.

He continues, “It is such a simple story which is incredibly loved… I think it is a wonderful work of imagination. It has led youngsters to literature. It leads kids to reading. It makes them wonder where all this is coming from… ‘Oh, my God! Books!’ Anything that will introduce kids to books is good for me.”

On giving new kids a chance

In the reboot series, the main cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Francesca Gardiner is the creator of the series, as well as its writer and showrunner. The series, which is directed by Mark Mylod, is expected to make its premiere in 2027.

Timothy feels that one should give new kids a chance to create the same impact. “When it comes to new kids, I wouldn't encourage anybody to go choose the entertainment industry. I think you should be compelled to do it,” he says, expressing hope that people accept the new kids in the Harry Potter spinoff series.

“Well, there are bound to be detractors because there is so much love for it. But I think people will be delighted to see some fresh air,” says Timothy, who was seen in the role of a retired actor in Death Valley, which is streaming on BBC Player, Prime Video and Tata Play Binge.

Giving reasons for his support to the upcoming series, the actor continues, “It's a new manifestation of the world. The films are beautifully made which mean so much to people. They've made careers of so many people. But they are just films and one can’t include the whole book… The series will be able to go into more detail.”

"You'll be able to see things you haven't seen in the films… So you're going to see more. It is not just going to be a copy. Many books are made many times over… Great stories can be retold over and over again,” he ends.