Panchayat 4 trailer: Election season brings chaos to Phulera, show gets an early release date

Panchayat season 4 trailer: Panchayat season 4 is all set to jump the queue. The highly anticipated series, featuring Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, is getting an early release, and the news was shared along with the trailer, which showcases the chaos that erupts in the rural village due to elections. Also read: Panchayat exemplifies what Indian OTT ought to be; its continued success restores faith in the audience | Opinion Panchayat season 4 trailer: Fans played an important role in deciding the release date.

Panchayat season 4 trailer out

The trailer was released on Wednesday, along with the release date. Initially set to drop on July 2, the show's premiere date has been moved up to June 24 after a recent fan-voting campaign.

The trailer gives a peek into the chaos that election season brings in the village, with Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) fighting out to be the next ‘Pradhan’ of the village

The trailer offers a glimpse into the village's election frenzy, where Manju Devi and Kranti Devi engage in an intense battle to become the next 'Pradhan', bringing the rural drama to life. The village transforms into a vibrant battleground, filled with rally songs, grand promises, and electrifying fanfare. And the chaos is laced with humour as whispers, tactics, and electioneering antics blend with genuine emotions.

Ahead of the launch of the trailer, fans played an important role in deciding the release date. Through a specially designed interactive website, www.panchayatvoting.com, 6.5 million votes were cast for their favourite -- Team Manju Devi or Team Kranti Devi --each vote pushing a live meter closer to its final point, ultimately leading to the release date being moved to June 24 in response to the fans’ enthusiasm.

Team speaks up

Talking about the fourth season, Chandan Kumar, creator and writer of Panchayat Season 4, shared, “Writing Panchayat has been a journey of deep discovery and gratitude. What makes this series special is how each season unfolds organically—building naturally on the one before it while still leaving room for the journey to continue. Our effort remains to keep the narrative fresh, by introducing new characters and dynamics, while ensuring it stays true to the emotional rhythm of Phulera. The story evolves in a way that feels both grounded and engaging. With Season 4, the world of Panchayat takes on richer dimensions—through its wholesome narrative and evolving character relationships”.

To this, Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, added, “Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists -- making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises”. For Jitendra Kumar, the new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera.

More about the show

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. Actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha are reprising their roles in the show.

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises to bring fresh challenges, familiar faces, and plenty of comic twists, capturing the rhythms of small-town life with humour, warmth, and nuance. It captures his journey of trying to fit in while highlighting the life and issues of village life. The series will premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 24.