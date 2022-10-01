Feels Like Home boys talks about season 2 of their Lionsgate Play show, love and heartbreak

Actors Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Anshuman Malhotra, and Mihir Ahuja have reunited once again to revive their bromance in the upcoming season of Feels Like Home on Lionsgate Play. The boys will be discovering themselves with new emotions and maturity as they deal with new challenges in relationships and their friendship. Ahead of the release on October 7, the cast joined Hindustan Times to share what’s new about season two on the OTT platform.

In Feels Like Home, Prit Kamani plays the cool guy, and party animal, Lakshya. While he comes across as a chilled-out Delhite in the first season, Prit explained what’s new to his character, “Lakshya has never fallen in love. In the second season, you will find out how he becomes emotionally vulnerable toward his friends and falls in love. This transition is very new.” “Avi was earlier hiding his problems and insecurities, but he will be confronting those finally,” added Vishnu Kaushal aka Avinash.

Anshuman Malhotra appears as the artsy Sameer who struggles with his love for poetry, but not anymore. Anshuman dropped a hint, “Sameer’s poetry was never appreciated by his family or others. Although he used to stay with his 3 friends, he liked minding his business. He will actually open up with others in the true sense. All in all, his poetry gets sorted and lands up on stage.” Mihir Ahuja is the youngest of the group, best known as Gandhi. In the first season, he shifted to India from Ghana and faced cultural differences. While one might think cricket is his passion, Mihir added in the next chapter, “He has a passion for cricket but in the new season, he thinks that cricket is not working out for him. You will see him trying new things this time. He tries his hands at dancing, acting and painting; his friends help him throughout the time.”

Feels Like Home 2 assures love, drama and heartbreak as Avinash finds out about Lakshya and his girlfriend Mahima falling in love. In the trailer, Avinash says, “To not talk with best friends’ girlfriend’-is so outdated.” But, has it ever happened to the boys in real life? Anshuman enthusiastically answered, “Always!”

Mihir who has faced similar situations, recalled, “The opposite has happened to me in school. I was in 9th grade when I liked a girl. So, I told a friend ‘mujhe woh bohot pasand hain (I like her a lot).’ My friend wooed her instead.” However, Vishnu has never been to the tricky zone. “Luckily, I have good friends," he shared.

Prit revealed his close encounter when his brother fell in love with someone. “Due to some situation, my brother’s friend wasn’t able to talk to his girlfriend. So, my brother tried to talk to her on his behalf and that’s how she became my bhabi (sister-in-law).”

