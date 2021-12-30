Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa teaser: Tamil anthology celebrates spirit of resilience in face of adversity

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa was released on Thursday by Amazon Prime. The anthology features shorts directed by Balaji Mohan, Madhumita, Halitha Shameem, Richard Antony and Surya Krishna. It will premiere on January 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

The teaser of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa promises to enthral audiences with a heart-warming narrative that celebrates the spirit of resilience and grit in the face of adversity. The second instalment in the anthology series made during the lockdown due to Covid-19, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is about hope, determination, and personal discovery, as told through the unique perspectives of five different directors.

Reflecting on the second coronavirus-induced lockdown in India, the anthology is focused on a message of hope and love amidst despair. The episodes in the second instalment of the Tamil anthology include Balaji Mohan’s Mugakavasa Mutham featuring Teejay Arunasalam and Gouri Kishan, Halitha Shameem’s Loners featuring Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das, Madhumita’s Mouname Paarvayaai featuring Nadiya Moidu and Joju George.

The other two shorts are Richard Antony’s Nizhal Tharum Idham featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai and Surya Krishna’s Mask starring Sananth and Dhillip Subbarayan.

Commenting on the anthology, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime remarked, “The overwhelming response that we received to our first anthology encouraged us to continue creating narratives of resilience, hope, love, and above all, showcase how humanity came together to battle the crisis. We are happy to present Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…, featuring independent, cinematic voices from the Tamil industry, and are confident that the series will infuse viewers with hope and faith as we step foot in the new year.”

