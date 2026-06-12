Reagan Simmons-Hancock: All about Taylor Parker's victim amid Netflix's Maternal Instinct release

Netflix is going to release a new true crime documentary Maternal Instinct on June 12, 2026. It has turned attention not only to convicted killer Taylor Parker but to the young woman whose life was taken. Reagan Simmons-Hancock was 21 years old when she was murdered in her own home in New Boston, Texas, in October 2020.

Reagan Simmons-Hancock was 21 years old when she was murdered in her own home in New Boston, Texas, in October 2020, which is explored in Netflix's Maternal Instinct. (X/@KUDALINGAM49671)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock was born on November 14, 1998. She grew up in New Boston, a small town in east Texas. She was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of her death on October 9, 2020.

A young mother who was killed by her friend

Reagan married her husband Homer Hancock, and the couple already had a three-year-old daughter. They were expecting their second child, a girl they had named Braxlynn Sage.

Reagan had met Taylor Parker online and the two had become real-life friends. Parker photographed Reagan's engagement pictures in 2019 and later photographed her wedding.

Also Read | Rachel Nickell murder: The Witness creator reveals the shocking detail he couldn't ignore; 'no one knew…'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On October 8, 2020, the day before the murder, Parker delivered Starbucks and a baby gift to the seven-and-a-half-month pregnant Reagan at her home. The following morning, Parker returned and killed her. Three-year-old kid was home when she was killed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 8, 2020, the day before the murder, Parker delivered Starbucks and a baby gift to the seven-and-a-half-month pregnant Reagan at her home. The following morning, Parker returned and killed her. Three-year-old kid was home when she was killed {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Parker attacked Reagan with a hammer and a knife before cutting her open and removing her unborn daughter, Braxlynn Sage. Reagan's three-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parker attacked Reagan with a hammer and a knife before cutting her open and removing her unborn daughter, Braxlynn Sage. Reagan's three-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reagan was found dead in her home by her mother on the morning of October 9, 2020. She had been stabbed over 100 times, strangled, and had her unborn child removed from her womb. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reagan was found dead in her home by her mother on the morning of October 9, 2020. She had been stabbed over 100 times, strangled, and had her unborn child removed from her womb. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trial testimony from Dallas County Medical Examiner, Dr Melinda Flores, revealed that Reagan had sustained well over 100 stab wounds, at least 39 of which were to her head. Her skull had been fractured in five different places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trial testimony from Dallas County Medical Examiner, Dr Melinda Flores, revealed that Reagan had sustained well over 100 stab wounds, at least 39 of which were to her head. Her skull had been fractured in five different places. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reagan's family spoke out after Parker's conviction in 2022. At sentencing, a family member addressed Parker directly in court, saying, "You are an evil piece of flesh demon."

Also Read | Why did Robert Napper kill Rachel Nickell? What Netflix's new documentary reveals

Parker was sentenced to death on November 9, 2022. She remains on death row in Texas as of June 2026. The Netflix documentary Maternal Instinct, directed by Jessica Dimmock, revisits the story of what happened to Reagan and how Parker's deception ultimately led to her friend's death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON