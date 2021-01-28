Richa Chadha comments on ‘priorities’ of Supreme Court as it refuses protection to Tandav team

Richa Chadha commented on the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of controversial Amazon series Tandav over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. On Wednesday, the court turned down their petition requesting interim protection from arrest, citing ‘right to freedom of speech is not absolute’.

Sharing a tweet on the Supreme Court’s decision, Richa wrote, “Priorities of the apex court!” Tandav is in hot water for allegedly showing Hindu deities in a poor light. Though the contentious scenes have now been removed, several political leaders have demanded strict action against the makers.

Multiple FIRs against the series’ director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer, writer, actors and Amazon India Originals’ head Aparna Purohit, have been filed in six states. The makers of the web series are facing criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gauahar Khan, who plays Maithili in Tandav, expressed astonishment at the Supreme Court’s decision. When Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s lawyer contended that he was just an actor under contract, the bench observed, “You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu

When a Twitter user remarked that actors playing murderers on screen might be tried for the crime next, Gauahar retweeted it along with three ‘face with monocle’ emojis.

Ali earlier issued an unconditional apology on behalf of the team, maintaining that they did not intend to hurt any sentiments. He later issued another statement, in which he said that the makers decided to ‘implement changes’ to Tandav after concerns were raised. The contentious scenes were altered.

Tandav is a nine-episode series that takes viewers inside the corridors of power and politics. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea and Amyra Dastur, among others.