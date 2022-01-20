Rocket Boys trailer: ‘Kalam' makes a warm cameo in Jim Sarbh's stunning series on Bhabha-Sarabhai, fans get goosebumps

SonyLiv has finally shared the first full trailer for their upcoming series, Rocket Boys. The series stars Jim Sarbh as pioneering nuclear physicist and Ishwak Singh as physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai.

The trailer shows how Vikrama and Homi first met, became friends and guided India into taking its first steps towards becoming a nuclear superpower. There are also cameos by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and even everyone's favourite President, APJ Abdul Kalam.

Watch the trailer here:

Fans are excited to watch the series, which releases on February 4. “Uff goosebumps, I don't know why I am automatically crying,” wrote one. “This is we called revelation in a content,” commented another.

Rocket Boys' first teaser was released on August 15, Independence Day. It only featured two scenes from the show--a party of men and women hearing Jawharlal Nehru deliver the ‘At the stroke of the midnight hour’ speech on the radio; and Bhabha and Sarabhai discussing the future of a free India. The second teaser was released on October 30, on Dr Homi J Bhabha's 112th birth anniversary.

Also read: Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone can't resist cousin Ananya Panday's fiance, fans can't resist their chemistry

The show, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu. “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was,” Jim said about his role. He is famous for his work in Padmaavat, Made in Heaven and Neerja.

Ishwak became a popular face after featuring in Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok. About Rocket Boys, he said, “We often hear about biopics on sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the concept of Rocket Boys, on the life of India's science heroes, really grabbed my attention when I heard the script for the first time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON