Saba Azad sings Sab Farzi as Shahid Kapoor's prints perfect fake currency notes in Farzi

The title song from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming series Farzi in which he plays a con artist is out now. Titled Sab Farzi, the fast-paced foot-tapping song has been sung by Saba Azad. It has been composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya. Also read: Fans hail 'con artist' Shahid Kapoor for his performance in new Farzi promo, say 'rukega nahi'. Watch

Amazon Prime Video shared the song on social media with the caption, “My art isn’t limited to a canvas.” It shows Shahid Kapoor drawing, colouring, printing and drying the fake currency notes made by him. Other glimpses from the show hint at how others look shocked on seeing those currency notes being too similar to real currency notes.

The lyrics go: "Red blue green, hain bandar teen, sabki jebe bhardge,

Ye cool uncool, hai sab fizul, toh jeena vasool karde

Ek do teen chaar, hai yahi sab chakkar mere yaar

Yaar pyaar pyaar paisa sab Farzi."

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK), the eight-episode series is described as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, revolving around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. Vijay Sethupathi plays a cop in the show which also has KK Menon, Regina Cassandra, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Shahid is making his OTT debut with the show. Talking about it, the actor told PTI in an interview, “It is the best start of the year that I could have asked for. I was very happy to hear when we decided to launch the show on February 10 as it is my birthday month and it is great. There are a lot of firsts.”

On choosing Farzi as his first show, Shahid wrote, “They called me for a film and I said 'That's ok but what are you doing in show format?' They were like, 'Are you serious? Do you want to do a show?', I said, 'I would love to collaborate with you guys'. They had an idea which they had narrated to me eight years ago as a movie. And at that time DK had said it is too big in terms of length to fit into a story and the best thing that happened to Farzi is it didn't become a movie. I don't think we would have been able to do justice to it.”

"We have a first season, which is equal to two-and-half movies. If people like it, we will make another two-and-half movies," the actor added. The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

