Sachin Pilgaonkar: There are needless abuses and sex scenes on OTT platforms

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is not only demanding for increased scrutiny on the content being churned out in the web space, but also wants a stronger and stricter censor force to come in to regulate the haywire going OTT space.

“The change that is coming in the OTT space is both good and bad. For instance, there’s no censor for the space, and due to its absence, there are some people who’re taking advantage of it,” the actor points, adding, “I’m not saying that everybody is doing it. But there are some who’re putting a lot of abuses unnecessarily, jahan demand bhi nahi hai na hi zaroorat hai, tab bhi gaaliyan dal rahe hai, kyunki woh chalti hai aur koi kaatne wala nahi hai.”

Apart from the cuss words, Pilgankar, 63, feels sex scenes are also not being used judiciously, and a lot of time being incorporated only to grab eyeballs.

“Matlab kuch jagah par sex scenes galat tarike se dhikhaye ja raha hai. At some places, it’s the demand of the story but jahan zaroorat nahi hai, udhar bhi dhikha rahe hai just because there’s no one to censor their content. This attitude is wrong,” says the Tu Tu Main Main actor.

He’s not willing to accept this change, and picks up a reference from his last released show, City of Dreams Season 2, to explain his point.

“There was a scene, where my character was supposed to hurl an abuse as per the script, and when I said that, my director Nagesh Kukunoor came up to me and asked me to skip it. It was only later that he confessed that it was sounding off, and wasn’t needed. So, that has to be the case for everyone. Jahan jiski zaroorat hai utna theek hai,” he stresses.

Pilgaonkar further asserts that now things are being used in the wrong way and he strictly opposes that. However, pointing at the silver lining, he says, “Good things are more in number than the bad things. In that way, we’re lucky and fortunate.”