Saif Ali Khan: 'When I did Sacred Games, someone told Kareena Kapoor I'l only do TV now'

Saif Ali Khan has said that his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was told he will only do TV when he took upon the Netflix web show Sacred Games. He added that an open mindset regarding platforms and genre has helped him stay relevant over the years. Saif has been in the business for more than three decades. He has not worked in any TV shows but made his digital debut with Sacred Games in 2018. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he is ‘recession-proof’ because he doesn't ‘charge too much’)

After receiving widespread appreciation for the show, Saif also featured in its second season and Ali Abbas Zafar's 2021 political thriller Tandav. Saif essayed the role of a cop in Sacred Games while he played a politician in Tandav.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, Saif said, “Shah Rukh Khan often tells me that people are not old, their thinking turns old. You can stay relevant as a person if you keep your thoughts new and updated. For example, when I accepted Sacred Games, someone told my wife 'Oh, Saif will only do TV now'. That when Sacred Games is not even a TV show, it was for an OTT platform.”

"So, I have made sure not to have such a mind set and that is the approach that has helped me stay relevant," Saif added.

Saif is currently seen in the Hindi remake of R Madhavan-starrer Tamil film Vikram Vedha that released on Friday. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and earned ₹10.58 crore in India on its opening day.

The original, as well as the Hindi remake films, are directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The new Hindi film also features Radhika Apte as Saif's lawyer wife while Saif steps into the shoes of R Madhavan who played a cop in the original film. Hrithik is essaying the role that Vijay Sethupathi did in the original.

After Vikram Vedha, Saif will soon be seen in another film. Titled Adipurush, it also stars Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

