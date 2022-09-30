Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adipurush first look: Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram's warrior side as he aims his bow towards the sky. See here

Adipurush first look: Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram's warrior side as he aims his bow towards the sky. See here

Published on Sep 30, 2022 07:56 AM IST

Adipurush first look: Prabhas shows his character's warrior side as he poses with a bow and arrow. Check out the posters here.

Prabhas in and as Adipurush.&nbsp;
Prabhas in and as Adipurush. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first look of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush was unveiled on Friday morning. Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared the posters of the film in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. In the poster, Prabhas was seen sitting on one of his knees as he looked towards the sky holding a bow and arrow. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon compliments Adipurush co-star Prabhas)

The actor was seen wearing a vest and dhoti as he tied his hair back for the look of his character. Lighting in the burning sky was seen in the background. As per reports, Prabhas will play Ram in the film and the first look at the character shows his warrior side.

Sharing the first look, he captioned the post, "|| Aarambh (Beginning) || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" He also tagged the cast and crew of the film.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. In the film, Sunny will reportedly be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Raavan.

The teaser and poster of the film will be unveiled on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya. Adipurush is an upcoming mythological movie and is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil.

Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. The film started production back in February. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti spoke about Prabhas, "I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him...apart from food something unique about him... I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes & you can really feel everything that he is feeling. I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep & there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

adipurush prabhas saif ali khan kriti sanon sunny singh om raut + 4 more
