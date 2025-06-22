'Would you enjoy it if I got my suhagrat?': Salman Khan's cheeky response for those obsessed with his marriage plans

Actor Salman Khan has been called India's ‘most eligible bachelor’ … for four decades now! However, even at 59, Salman is nowhere close to embracing the domestic life. During a recent appearance of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the superstar was once again teased about his bachelorhood and his complete refusal to marry. Even Salman Khan is confused about people's obsession with wanting to see him get married.(PTI)

When will Salman Khan get married?

Host Kapil Sharma asked Salman if he, too, plans to find a girlfriend now that Aamir Khan has found a new girlfriend. Salman says he has no such plans. Guest/judge Archana Puran Singh then asks Salman if he is not tired already of such questions. Salman responds in his trademark humour.

“Main humesha kehta hu ki mere shaadi kar lene mein aapka kya faeda hai? Kya aapko maza aa raha hai ki main aapke liye suhagrat mana raha hu? Mai kya kar raha hu jisme aapko itni khushi horahi hai ki main barbad hojau (I always ask—how does it benefit you if I get married? Are you enjoying the fact that I'm spending my wedding night for you? What am I doing that brings you so much joy in seeing me ruined)?”

Salman's take on modern marriages

Salman said that couples are not ready to be patient or sacrifise for each other anymore. Now, they split over petty issues like snoring or sleeping positions. “Phir divorce toh chalo hogya, woh aadhe paise bhi toh le jaati hai,” he spoke about his fears. Salman added that at his age, he won't be able to start from scratch either.

Over the years, Salman has dated stars such as Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. He came the closest to getting married with Sangeeta but got cold feet as the wedding approached and ended their relationship. Aishwarya is now married to Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina to Vicky Kaushal.

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which did not perform as well as was expected of it. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna.