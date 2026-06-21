Samay Raina shuts down audience member's misogynist joke on India's Got Latent, internet says: ‘Pranit More take notes’

Recently, comedian Pranit More faced backlash for not intervening when an audience member made derogatory remarks about a woman during one of his comedy gigs. Amid the ongoing ₹370 biryani controversy, a clip of comedian Samay Raina shutting down an audience member for a misogynistic remark in the latest episode of his show, India's Got Latent, has won over the internet.

Samay Raina shuts down audience member making misogynistic joke

Samay Raina's quick response to audience member making misogynistic remarks wins internet amid Pranit More's ₹ 370 biryani row.

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On June 20, Samay returned with India's Got Latent Season 2, where actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the guests. The show features Samay and fellow comedians, along with guests, judging contestants' talents, while engaging in playful banter with each other and the audience.

During the show, Samay asked the audience, "What does a girl like the most in a guy?" One audience member replied, "Paisa (money)." While several people laughed at the response, actor Alia Bhatt appeared unimpressed and asked, "Who said this?" Samay was quick to respond, taking a playful dig at the person. "Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga" (Some broke man must have said that), he quipped. His comeback left both the panellists and the audience in stitches.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip soon made its way to Reddit, where many users praised Samay for calling out the stereotype. One comment read, "Pranit hota toh hass deta bas" (Pranit would have just laughed). Another wrote, "Meanwhile, Pranit – PEAK GURGAON CONTENT." A third commented, "Pranit More should learn from Samay Raina." On Instagram, the clip was shared with a caption: “Pranit More take notes!” About the ₹ 370 biryani row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip soon made its way to Reddit, where many users praised Samay for calling out the stereotype. One comment read, "Pranit hota toh hass deta bas" (Pranit would have just laughed). Another wrote, "Meanwhile, Pranit – PEAK GURGAON CONTENT." A third commented, "Pranit More should learn from Samay Raina." On Instagram, the clip was shared with a caption: “Pranit More take notes!” About the ₹ 370 biryani row {{/usCountry}}

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During a stand-up show in Gurugram last month, comedian Pranit More interacted with an audience member named Himanshu Jangra, who recounted an experience from his dating life. Himanshu claimed that after spending ₹370 on biryani during a date, he expected something in return. Referring to the money he had spent, he remarked that he wanted to ensure the expense was "worth it".

The statement was met with laughter from several men in the audience, including Pranit. A video of the exchange was later shared online and quickly gained traction across social media platforms. As the clip went viral, it sparked widespread criticism, with many users accusing both the comedian and the audience member of promoting misogynistic and derogatory attitudes. Critics also objected to Pranit describing the incident as "Peak Gurgaon Content" and subsequently posting the clip on his social media accounts.

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Following the controversy, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered cases against both Pranit and Himanshu on charges related to obscenity and sexual harassment. The matter also drew the attention of the National Commission for Women, which summoned the duo for endorsing non-consensual behaviour and encouraging sexual coercion through their remarks. Meanwhile, Himanshu reportedly lost his job amid the backlash.

About India's Got Latent Season 2

After a controversial remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent sparked outrage last year, Samay removed all episodes of the show from YouTube. The comedian has now returned with a new season. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and comedian Aashish Solanki as guests. The show is streaming on both YouTube and Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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