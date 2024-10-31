Samir Soni says Neelam Kothari was skeptical of doing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: ‘She was humming and hawing’

Neelam Kothari is once again seen in the third installment of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The new season titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives shows her pitted against new friends from Delhi. However, prior to the show, Neelam was apprehensive of being part of a reality series. The actor's husband, Samir Soni, in an interview with GPlus said that she was initially scared of being part of the show. (Also read: Neelam Kothari's friend instigated her against husband Samir Soni shooting intimate scenes: 'How frequent were...') Samir Soni recently said that Neelam Kothari had apprehensions about doing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Samir Soni on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

While speaking about the time the offer of the Netflix series came to Neelam, Samir stated that, “When she told me that Dharmatics, Karan, and all had approached these four girls for the show, so I told her… she was humming and hawing. She was very concerned that if she makes a comeback now, what will people say. Because, obviously, you age in 20 years and your last image is that… so (she felt) people will say she’s not the same, she was very scared.”

He further said, “People’s memory is very short…I said it’s a reality show; they’ll rip you, be rest assured. Their job is that. People who are watching are looking for something to entertain themselves.” “Honestly, I thought who’s going to watch this because I myself don’t watch reality TV… I was taking it very lightly, the first season. After that people started asking me ‘How is ma’am?’ This was just after one season. I was like ‘wow’. After the second season, it was even bigger because it became one of the top ten international shows for Netflix.”

Neelam Kothari-Samir Soni's relationship

Neelam tied the knot with Samir in 2011. The couple later adopted a daughter in 2013 and named her Ahana. She was previously married to Rishi Setha, son of a UK businessman in 2000. However, they soon got divorced. Samir was also earlier in a relationship with Nafisa Joseph and got engaged to her. The couple broke up after two years of their engagement.

Neelam Kothari's reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is available for streaming on Netflix.