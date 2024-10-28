Neelam Kothari says she ‘wanted to kill’ Chunky Panday on Aag Hi Aag set: ‘He used to irritate me’

Neelam Kothari is basking in the release of Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The actor has acted in several films in the course of her career. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Neelam opened up about the experience of shooting the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag, and shared that co-star Chunky Panday used to irritate her so much that at times she wanted to kill him. (Also read: Neelam Kothari tears up speaking about her divorce from Rishi Sethia: 'Was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg') Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari in a still from Aag Hi Aag.

What Neelam said

During the interview, Neelam said, “Chunky is a very good friend today. And he was a good friend back then too, but there were days when I just wanted to kill him. He used to irritate me on set because he was a newcomer. He took his own sweet time. ‘The shot is ready, cameras are set, but where’s Chunky Panday?’ Chunky Panday’s in the bathroom. This didn’t happen just once, but many times, and I just wanted to kill him.”

'The bike landed on top of me'

She went to add, “There was a scene in Aag Hi Aag where I was getting married to someone else, and Chunky was supposed to come on a bike, pick me up from the mandap, and ride away. I must have asked him 10 times if he knew how to ride a bike, and he kept saying, ‘Of course.’ He didn’t know — he was joking. So he picked me up on the bike and pushed the accelerator so hard that it did a wheelie, and I was in bridal attire. I fell off, and the bike landed on top of me. I burned my leg and everything. I wanted to kill him. I still have that scar on my leg, and I still remind Chunky that I have it for life because of him.”

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is available to watch on Netflix. Apart of Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh form the initial cast. They are joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi in season 3.