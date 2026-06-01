What Heidi Broussard's heartbroken fiancé Shane Carey said after her murder, ‘I still don’t believe it’

Shane Carey, who is the fiancé of murdered Austin mom Heidi Broussard, spoke out after she was found dead in a plot to steal their newborn baby. In a 2020 interview, he said he was still in disbelief that someone so close to them, her best friend Magen Fieramusca, was allegedly involved in her murder. Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter Margot Carey (L), and Magen Fieramusca (R) (Austin Police Department, Courtesy of Humble Police)

What Shane Carey said In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Good Morning America in January 2020, Carey told reporters that he still cannot accept what happened. He said, “I’m waiting for that text message, like, ‘Hey sweetie, how we doing?’ … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don’t believe it. I just don’t believe it. It’s really not real.”

He added that Broussard deserves more than what happened to her.

He said, “She deserves more. She deserves way more.”

Carey also said he wanted to face Fieramusca and ask her why. He said, “I want to look at her straight in the eyes and ask her why? That’s all I want to say. There’s no reason for any of this.”

He also questioned whether Fieramusca acted alone. He said, “I don’t know what happened. … Heidi is way stronger than Magen. There has to be a second person. There is no way Magen was by herself.”

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Carey also said that Broussard was a very loving person who loved Fieramusca. He said, “Heidi loved Megan. I mean they had a great relationship. She was a friend, you know? Like, you would not suspect this at all.”

“She was the best mom, best person you could ever meet. She had like 25 best friends because everyone wanted to be her best friend. I don’t understand what happened, still," he said of Broussard.

The case Heidi Broussard was strangled to death in December 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car in Houston. Her newborn daughter Margot was found alive at the same house and was later reunited with Carey. Fieramusca was arrested and charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The case was featured in the Lifetime movie Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, which was released on Netflix on April 17.