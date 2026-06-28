So Ji Sub's Agent Kim Reactivated smashes 5-year ratings record; everything to know about 2026's biggest K-drama hit

Agent Kim Reactivated is proving to be the breakout Korean drama of the year. The SBS and Netflix series made a powerful start with the highest premiere ratings for a miniseries in 2026, and instead of slowing down, it attracted even more viewers with its second episode. Starring So Ji Sub in the lead, the revenge thriller has already achieved a milestone that few dramas manage today. Just two episodes into its run, it has emerged as one of 2026's biggest K-drama hits, with viewers showing up in huge numbers week after week. So Ji Sub's Agent Kim Reactivated breaks 5-year ratings record, (SBS/Netflix)

Agent Kim Reactivated reaches a major ratings milestone According to Nielsen Korea report, the second episode of Agent Kim Reactivated, which aired on June 27, pulled in an average nationwide rating of 15.7 percent. With this, the SBS drama not only became the network’s top-performing series of 2026 so far, but also became the fastest show in five years to pass the 15 percent mark, a milestone last reached by The Penthouse 3 in 2021.

The show also performed strongly with younger viewers, recording an average rating of 5.8 percent in the 20–49 age bracket. At a time when audiences are increasingly divided between streaming platforms and traditional TV, the drama has still managed to pull viewers back to live broadcasts in large numbers.

On the same night, competition struggled to keep pace. Another network MBC’s Fifties Professionals signed off with 5.0 percent, JTBC’s Reborn Rookie hit a personal best of 10.4 percent, and KBS 2TV’s Recipe for Love delivered a steady 14.4 percent. While all three had decent runs, none came close to challenging the dominance of Agent Kim Reactivated, which clearly led the ratings chart for the night.