Sohail Khan confirms participating in Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance: ‘Pehli baar kuch aisa karne jaa raha hoon’

The new reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, has already started garnering attention online since its premiere. Whether it's the heated fight between Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh or Ravi Kishan's bond with his daughter, Riva Kishan, the show is gradually becoming the talk of the town. Now, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has revealed that he, too, is set to join the show.

Sohail Khan confirms participating in Alliance

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan revealed participating in Alliance.(HT Photo)

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Recently, Sohail was spotted in the city. As he stopped to pose for the paparazzi, he was asked about the rumours surrounding his participation in Alliance. Confirming the news, Sohail said, "Haan, jaa raha hoon. Pehli baar aisa kuch kar raha hoon toh support karna (Yes, I'm going. It's my first time doing something like this, so please support me)."

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview with Variety India, he also opened up about participating in Alliance and said, "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show. What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks — it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations. I enjoy taking on challenges, and this felt like the right one. I'm excited to meet everyone and see how the game unfolds because, honestly, you never know what can happen next. I come from a family where loyalty isn't just a word; it's a way of life. But I also understand that in a game like Alliance, the rules are different. Equations can change overnight, and trust has to be earned every single day. I'll trust my instincts, stay true to who I am, and play my game. The rest? Time will tell." About Sohail Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with Variety India, he also opened up about participating in Alliance and said, "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show. What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks — it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations. I enjoy taking on challenges, and this felt like the right one. I'm excited to meet everyone and see how the game unfolds because, honestly, you never know what can happen next. I come from a family where loyalty isn't just a word; it's a way of life. But I also understand that in a game like Alliance, the rules are different. Equations can change overnight, and trust has to be earned every single day. I'll trust my instincts, stay true to who I am, and play my game. The rest? Time will tell." About Sohail Khan {{/usCountry}}

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Sohail Khan is an actor, filmmaker, producer and television personality who has been part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. The younger brother of Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Sohail made his directorial debut with Auzaar (1997) before directing popular films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999). As an actor, he has also appeared in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Fight Club, Heroes and Tubelight.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition where loyalties shift overnight and alliances are constantly tested. Following the first reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Riva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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