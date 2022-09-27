Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin starrer Crash Landing On You musical releases in South Korea

Popular K-drama Crash Landing On You recently got its musical version. It released last week in Seoul, South Korea with actors Lee Jang Woo and Lim Hye Young reviving the popular roles of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from the series. Besides them, artists from the TV and theatre industries were a part of the show. Also read: Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin return from LA honeymoon

Directed by Lee Jung Hyo, Crash Landing On You is written by Park Ji Eun. It revolves around a wealthy businesswoman and chaebol heiress, who crash lands in North Korea and meets an influential army officer who helps her to return home. Amid this, both fall in love against all the odds between the countries. The series was first broadcasted on tvN in South Korea followed by a worldwide release on Netflix. It is the highest-rated drama on tvN and the third highest-rated TV drama in South Korea in the history of cable television.

Talking about the making of the musical, Korea Herald quoted Lee Jang Woo addressing media, “I was under a lot of pressure. Since Hyun Bin is synonymous with 'Crash Landing on You,' I thought it would be better to express being a modest North Korean man in my own way rather than try to overcome Hyun Bin.”

“It's not that I didn't feel pressured, but that didn't interfere with my work. I thought a lot about the points that could show Yoon Se Ri's inner self in a three-hour journey," added Lim Hye Young.

Meanwhile, the production house is reportedly testing the market in South Korea and is likely to expand overseas. The original series enjoys immense popularity all over the globe. Even Bollywood actor Kajol who loves K-Dramas, calls Crash Landing On You her favourite. Currently the musical will be available at Coex Aritum in Seoul.

