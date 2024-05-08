Sonakshi Sinha reacts to criticism for Heeramandi: ‘We never promised a history lesson’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix has received polarising feedback from the audience. One of the leads, Sonakshi Sinha, has now responded to criticism about the series being factually incorrect. Talking to Etimes, the actor pointed out that those who criticise the show might be the ones who also like Bridgerton. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha addresses same-sex foreplay scene in Heeramandi: ‘She absolutely hates men’) Sonakshi Sinha in the look test for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.(Instagram)

‘These are the same people who’ll love Bridgerton’

Sonakshi reiterated her response to criticism about Heeramandi, clarifying that the series was not intended to be a ‘history lesson’ but a world of entertainment crafted by SLB.

She stated, “When did we ever promise a history lesson? These are the same people who will love Bridgerton. Yes, Heera Mandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It’s a fictionalised version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He’s selling you a dream; it’s what he’s known for.”

Sonakshi shares pics from look test

Sonakshi took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share numerous pictures taken at her look test. Given that she plays two characters - mother and daughter - she says that they ensured to make one character different from the other. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote, “Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all… Rehana.”

She added, “Since i was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different… so I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than fareedans and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles… green lenses too!”