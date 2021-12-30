Squid Game creator is in talks with Netflix for season 3, teases Gi Hun’s storyline in season 2

Released earlier this year, Korean thriller Squid Game became the most watched Netflix show in history just weeks after it began streaming. The series’ first season ended on a cliff-hanger with the protagonist Seong Gi Hun seemingly going after the shadowy figures behind the show’s titular game. The show’s creator Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed in a recent interview that not only has he finalised the plotline for the second season but he is also in talks with Netflix for the show’s third season.

Squid Game tells the story of cash-strapped individuals competing in children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money but for the losers, death is the only option. Speculation had been rife about the second season of the show and when filming would begin, given the way the first season ended. But the show’s creator Hwang hadn’t commented on it for the longest time. In November, during a special Q&A about the show, he had admitted to working on the second season.

But now, in a recent interaction with Korean network KBS, as reported by Soompi, Hwang said, “I’m currently in the midst of discussions with Netflix about season 2 and season 3.”

The director did say that the discussions are preliminary right now and nothing has been finalised. “I think we’ll be reaching some sort of conclusion soon. We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook,” he added.

In the same interaction, Hwang also revealed where the plot of season 2 of Squid Game is likely to be headed. He said, “The focus will be the story of Seong Gi Hun (played by lead actor Lee Jung) unravelling (the mysteries of the organisation behind the game). The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”

According to the report in Soompi, Netflix also confirmed that discussions regarding seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game were underway. “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone,” the article quoted a source from the streaming giant.

