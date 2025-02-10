Squid Game season 3 fans upset over reportedly leaked number of episodes for finale

A recent post on Instiz has sparked a wave of excitement and disappointment among Squid Game fans, revealing what could be the episode count for Season 3. While fans eagerly await the next chapter of the hit series, the news shared in the post has left many less than thrilled, causing a stir across social media. Disappointment arose among Squid Game fans after a post suggests Season 3 may have only six episodes. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Fans upset with number of episodes of Squid Game Season 3

The final chapter of Squid Game is scheduled to be released on June 27, 2025, and fans are excited for its release despite being divided over the events of season 2. However, the fans are disappointed with the leaked alleged number of episodes of the final chapter. According to a 2023 OSEN report, Seasons 2 and 3 were produced back to back by Netflix and comprised a of total 13 episodes.

Since the second season of the series was seven episodes long that only means that the concluding series will be only six episodes long. This information has left fans upset as they worry that it will be difficult to wrap up such a complicated storyline in just half a dozen episodes, as reported by Koreaboo.

However, with no official confirmation from Netflix or director Hwang Dong Hyuk, fans are left in suspense, eagerly awaiting an official statement. While the six-episode count is based on previous reports and speculation, there is still hope among viewers that more episodes could be added to the upcoming season.

Squid Game's new seasons produced on big budget

While fans of the show are not happy with the alleged number of episodes, a separate report shared by Media Today detailed the alleged production budget of Squid Games Season 2 and 3. The reports suggested that the combined budget of both seasons cost around ₩100 billion KRW (about $68.7 million USD), hinting that the finale visuals will have a lasting impact on the audience. Unlike the episode count, the budget news was met with excitement by the fans as it created a sense of buzz to watch the final season.