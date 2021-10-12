Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi reveals mom's reaction to his newfound success: 'Zyaada udna mat'

After starring in Squid Game as Ali, Anupam Tripathi has become a household name. He has won fans from across countries and his fandom is only increasing. While he's enjoying the newfound success, he has said his mother warned him to not get carried away.

Anupam was raised in Delhi before he left for South Korea 11 years ago. The actor was seen in small roles before he got his big break in Squid Game.

Speaking about his mom's reaction, he told News18, “She is very sweet. I told her that her son is now being asked about from around the world. She was very happy for me and congratulated me. She also said, ‘Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna (Don’t get carried away by your success. Be rooted).’ That humility and that kind of upbringing she has given me and I am very thankful to her. All my relatives and people I know are very happy about the show and they have only great things to say.”

In an interview with Variety, Anupam revealed he landed the role soon after he returned to South Korea after a holiday in India. “At that time I didn’t have the correct body shape because I had just come back after eating home food, and once they said, ‘OK you are doing this character,’ I was like OK now I have to put on weight, I have to work for it,” he said.

Anupam had starred in K-dramas such as Descendants of The Sun, which starred Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in the lead, and Arthdal Chronicles. He also appeared in Space Sweepers, starring Song Joong-ki yet again, earlier this year.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo, among many others.