Starlight star reveals The Boys Season 4 will delve into complex characters and shattering superhero conventions

Starlight actor Erin Moriarty has given fans a tantalizing glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming fourth season of Amazon Prime Video's critically acclaimed hit series, The Boys.

Erin Moriarty as Starlight in The Boys. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the beloved comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the television adaptation recently wrapped filming on its highly anticipated fourth season in April 2023.

Following the explosive events of the season 3 finale, season 4 will delve even deeper into the world of Vought and its notorious superhero team, The Seven. With Maeve's staged death and Starlight's defection, the team will be introducing a host of new faces. Plus, Nathan Mitchell, who portrays the enigmatic Black Noir, is set to play a new version of his character after Homelander gruesomely dispatched the original masked Supe for withholding vital information about his father.

In an interview with Collider. Moriarty shared some intriguing insights into the character arc that await viewers in season 4. She revealed that the upcoming season will usher the intricate backstories of the show's diverse roster of characters.

By exploring the factors that have shaped their personalities, Moriarty hinted that viewers may find themselves reevaluating their initial perceptions of certain characters' villainous actions. She explained, "Every season, we go a little bit deeper with each character. The characters… that you thought would be villains, you start to learn a little bit more about them that perhaps makes you feel, not that they’re good guys, but that there are always gonna be details that you can never anticipate, that prevent you from putting that character in a box."

The moral ambiguity of The Boys has played a pivotal role in redefining the superhero genre

In the past 15 years, the superhero genre has emerged as a dominant force in popular entertainment, captivating audiences and reaping substantial profits. However, amidst this proliferation of superhero stories, The Boys stands out as a remarkable and satirical contribution that has helped redefine the genre.

Drawing inspiration from well-known superheroes from Marvel and DC universes and the rampant consumerism surrounding them, The Boys presents a superpowered world that diverges from the traditional narratives of clear-cut morality. It goes beyond subverting the notion of superheroes as virtuous champions of justice by delving into the complex and often tragic backgrounds of its characters, offering insight into their flawed and morally ambiguous actions.

Starlight actress’ remarks reinforce the show's approach in presenting even its most despicable characters in a manner that defies easy categorization.

Throughout its three seasons, the live-action series has consistently shocked and surprised audiences with its audacious storytelling and compelling characters. While other productions have attempted to emulate its blend of humor and social commentary, few have achieved the widespread impact and appeal of Amazon Prime Video's critically acclaimed series.

With the completion of filming for season 4, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming episodes that promise to unravel new revelations about the characters, pushing the boundaries of the genre even further.