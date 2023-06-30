Sujoy Ghosh reveals Tamannaah and Vijay Varma wanted to work together in Lust Stories 2: ‘It just happened’

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh recently joked about matching horoscopes of actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma before casting them in Lust Stories 2. The Netflix anthology comprises of four different short films with Sujoy directing the one featuring Tamannaah and Vijay. Talking about getting them on board, the director said that the two really wanted to work with each other. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia recalls feeling uncomfortable while watching sex scenes with family Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma at a special screening of Netflix's Indian Hindi-language anthology film Lust Stories 2.(AFP)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's love story

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love while working on Lust Stories 2, which was also their first collaboration. They were rumoured to be dating for quite some time until Tamannaah confirmed it in an interview. The two are often seen out and about together in the city.

Sujoy Ghosh on casting Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Talking about Tamannaah and Vijay, Sujoy Ghosh told Pinkvilla, “I think they were the only two people willing to do it. I am joking.” During the group interview, Amit Sharma who directed another segment of the anthology, jokingly quipped, “Nahi, inhone kundaliyan mangwayi thi pundit se. Match huye toh yeh aa gaye iss film mein (Sujoy matched their horoscope's with a pundit before getting them on board for his short story).” Sujoy admitted that he created a love story on his own.

“It just happened. I was working with Vijay on a film earlier and then Tamannaah in. They both wanted to work together and it just happened. I gave them the script. Tamannaah liked the script, Vijay liked the script. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and then… game on,” the director answered.

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 has an ensemble cast. It stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash and Angad Bedi, besides Tamannaah and Vijay It's directed by Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. It released on Netflix on June 29, after the success of the first part.

The Hindustan Times review of the Tamannaah and Vijay story read, “As for the story and how it unfolds, Sujoy Ghosh tried to build a lot off drama but by the time the big reveal happens, it's too late and it almost fails to keep you invested. In fact, the plot that's so convoluted could have been less complicated to make a point it wanted to. Tamannaah and Vijay shown to be a couple having an extra marital affair are refreshing and you feel some sparks only in that portion when they're together. The short needed more of a backstory and looks very rushed from start to end.”

