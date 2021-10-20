Sunny Hinduja utilizes short work break to meet parents in Dubai

The pandemic for the last couple of years has led to travel restrictions resulting in many families not being able to see each other, something that even Sunny Hinduja faced.

But with the actor getting some time off of his busy schedule, he decided to see his parents in Dubai.

The Aspirants actor shares, “It was a fantastic trip. My family is here for the past 35 years and I wanted to meet them because I have a busy schedule ahead. So I thought it is a best time. There was a small window in my schedule. Even my wife (Shinjini Raval) had not met them for five years as she couldn’t visit Dubai.”

Hinduja says that he is in a much better state now that he has spent quality time with his family.

“It is very important to spend time with your family. I feel much more energetic and full of love after this trip with all the pampering from my parents,” he gushes.

But he admits that travel has been not been the most smooth experience but he feels that it is high time things get back to normalcy.

“It’s been 2 years of this pandemic. We have understood that if not fully but definitely to a certain extent we have understood what it is. After we are fully vaccinated and taking full precaution I think it is okay to travel. For me, it was important to visit my parents. I don’t know when I would get to meet them next. Hence I decided to make the most of it,” the actor says.

And other than the joy of meeting his family, Hinduja best known for his roles in The Family Man and season 2 of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, also has been enjoying his new found fan base and got a taste of it in Dubai as well.

“I don’t want to be modest. People have been recognizing me here but they understand to give me privacy during my holiday. They politely request me for a picture. I like then attention, what we are doing is because of fans, I respect that. I don’t mind getting attention. I am glad for this new found fan base,” he ends.