Tamannaah Bhatia brings the heat in The Ba***ds of Bollywood song Ghafoor; fans say 'OG villains steal the show'. Watch

The latest song, Ghafoor, from Netflix’s series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has dropped, and it's already creating a buzz thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying performance. Directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released on 18 September and has been getting rave reviews. Starring Tamannah Bhatia, Ghafoor is being praised for its nostalgic value, which features Bollywood villains OG Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Ranjeet.

Tamannah shines in Ghafoor

The song kicks off with Bollywood’s original baddies, Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor, and Ranjeet, introducing Ghafoor’s island, a place filled with money, alcohol, and everything a villain desires, except one thing: an item number. Enter Tamannaah Bhatia, descending in a cage, looking fierce and fabulous, she brings the much-needed glamour and energy to the screen.

Dancing to foot-tapping beats composed and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, with vocals by Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta, Tamannaah delivers a performance packed with sharp moves, sizzling presence, and unmatched expressions. The video is directed by Farah Khan, adding her signature flair to the visuals.

Fans can't get enough of Tamannah

Fans are already buzzing with excitement over this electrifying track, predicting that “this song will have its own fanbase in the future". Tamannaah’s performance in Gafoor has left viewers stunned, with one fan declaring, “Tamannaah literally fire in Gafoor,” while another praised how, “Tamannah just nailed this song with her beauty, expressions, and dance moves.” The song is being hailed as a “banger” that absolutely deserved a spot in the series, though some fans admit they “just miss Arshad here.” Still, it’s clear that “the three OGs steal the show.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The series stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Manish Chaudhari. It boasts cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and SS Rajamouli. It is currently streaming on Netflix.