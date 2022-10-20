The Crown season 5 trailer: Queen Elizabeth faces her toughest test as Princess Diana threatens the status quo. Watch

The trailer for the heavily-anticipated season 5 of drama series The Crown was released by Netflix on Thursday evening. The show, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is entering the late 1980s and 1990s with the new season, with a more prominent role for the late Princess Diana. The trailer just how much scandals and infighting affect the house of Windsor even as the Queen attempts to salvage the situation. Also read: The Crown 5 promo recreates Diana, Charles' messy divorce; reveals release date

The trailer opens with Queen Elizabeth II looking at a burning building and later inspecting the charred remains of the building (most likely a reference to the King’s Cross fire of 1987 that killed 31 people). A voice over from a news broadcast is heard saying, “The royal family is in genuine crisis,” while another asks, “Have royal scandals damaged the country’s reputation?” We see glimpses of Princess Diana and Prince Charles being scolded by the Queen at the Buckingham Palace. The season looks at the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The trailer shows Charles talking about the need for a ‘modern monarchy’ but the Queen retorts, “I don’t think it’s my behavior that’s threatening its survival.” The trailer shows Diana struggling to survive under the restrictions of the royal family and the strained marriage, saying, “I never stood a chance”. It also shows romance brewing between Charles and Camilla. The last few seconds of the trailer show Princess Diana’s famous lines from her interview: “I won’t go quietly. I’ll battle till the end.” A frustrated Charles is left screaming, “what is she doing?”

Season 5 sees a new cast with Imelda Staunton taking over as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Charles. Fans showed extreme excitement for the upcoming season. “Wow! Imelda Staunton hit it out of the park. Had no expectations after seeing season 4. But Imelda seems to have done terrific job,” commented one. Another viewer added, “Can we all speak about the music in this trailer? It fits so perfectly.”

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown‘s fifth also stars Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller takes as John Major, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed. The series premieres on Netflix from November 9.

