Marvel released a new trailer for their upcoming show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The trailer promises more tense moments between Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), even few emotional ones.

Apart from Falcon and Winter Soldier's very 'couple-in-counselling' energy, there was something else that fans could not stop talking about. In a scene, Sam appears before a large banner bearing Steve Rogers's (Captain America) face on it. He is dressed formally and there are decorated officers surrounding him. Bucky is trying to blend in with the crowd at what seems to be a funeral for Captain America.





At the end of Endgame, we see Steve meet Bucky and Sam in present time after having lived a beautiful life with Peggy Carter. He has grown old, his age-defying abilities do not seem to work anymore. Seems like soon after the events of Endgame, old Steve actually dies and the country holds a state funeral in his honour.

Fans, who have long known that Chris Evans will indeed not be returning as Captain America in the MCU, were left sobbing nonetheless. "No but if this is from steve’s funeral i’m gonna lose it," wrote one. "After watching this a couple times & getting over the initial excitement, now I'm wondering if this isn't Steve's funeral," wrote another in a tweet.

Fans' sadness was slightly alleviated with the sight of Sharon Carter returning to bust up baddies and bring the boys in order. Sharon, who is Peggy's niece and had a small, very awkward romantic moment with Steve during Captain America: Civil War, is played by Emily VanCamp.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from March.

