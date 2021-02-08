IND USA
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Fans are sobbing after spotting Captain America's funeral

Marvel fans were treated to an explosive new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Marvel released a new trailer for their upcoming show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The trailer promises more tense moments between Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), even few emotional ones.

Apart from Falcon and Winter Soldier's very 'couple-in-counselling' energy, there was something else that fans could not stop talking about. In a scene, Sam appears before a large banner bearing Steve Rogers's (Captain America) face on it. He is dressed formally and there are decorated officers surrounding him. Bucky is trying to blend in with the crowd at what seems to be a funeral for Captain America.


At the end of Endgame, we see Steve meet Bucky and Sam in present time after having lived a beautiful life with Peggy Carter. He has grown old, his age-defying abilities do not seem to work anymore. Seems like soon after the events of Endgame, old Steve actually dies and the country holds a state funeral in his honour.

Fans, who have long known that Chris Evans will indeed not be returning as Captain America in the MCU, were left sobbing nonetheless. "No but if this is from steve’s funeral i’m gonna lose it," wrote one. "After watching this a couple times & getting over the initial excitement, now I'm wondering if this isn't Steve's funeral," wrote another in a tweet.

Check out more reactions:

Fans' sadness was slightly alleviated with the sight of Sharon Carter returning to bust up baddies and bring the boys in order. Sharon, who is Peggy's niece and had a small, very awkward romantic moment with Steve during Captain America: Civil War, is played by Emily VanCamp.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from March.

Tom Holland in his audition tape for Spider-Man.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Actor Shena Wagh wrapped the shooting of OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad on Sunday. (Sourced)
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
