The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Fans are sobbing after spotting Captain America's funeral
Marvel released a new trailer for their upcoming show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The trailer promises more tense moments between Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), even few emotional ones.
Apart from Falcon and Winter Soldier's very 'couple-in-counselling' energy, there was something else that fans could not stop talking about. In a scene, Sam appears before a large banner bearing Steve Rogers's (Captain America) face on it. He is dressed formally and there are decorated officers surrounding him. Bucky is trying to blend in with the crowd at what seems to be a funeral for Captain America.
At the end of Endgame, we see Steve meet Bucky and Sam in present time after having lived a beautiful life with Peggy Carter. He has grown old, his age-defying abilities do not seem to work anymore. Seems like soon after the events of Endgame, old Steve actually dies and the country holds a state funeral in his honour.
Fans, who have long known that Chris Evans will indeed not be returning as Captain America in the MCU, were left sobbing nonetheless. "No but if this is from steve’s funeral i’m gonna lose it," wrote one. "After watching this a couple times & getting over the initial excitement, now I'm wondering if this isn't Steve's funeral," wrote another in a tweet.
Check out more reactions:
Fans' sadness was slightly alleviated with the sight of Sharon Carter returning to bust up baddies and bring the boys in order. Sharon, who is Peggy's niece and had a small, very awkward romantic moment with Steve during Captain America: Civil War, is played by Emily VanCamp.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from March.
Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer leaves fans sad with Captain America's funeral
The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce
Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations
Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
